Analysts Set Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target at $3.56

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,049 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock remained flat at $$1.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 843,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,459. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

