Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula Sells 10,000 Shares

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ARCT traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,692. The company has a market cap of $991.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 3.11. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. WBB Securities lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

