ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

ASHTY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $6.00 on Friday, reaching $135.46. 1,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.82. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $148.00.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.