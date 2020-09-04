Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $11.77. 142,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,287. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at $252,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 159.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 356.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

