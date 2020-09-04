Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Atento alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATTO. ValuEngine downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Atento from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

ATTO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,559. Atento has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its position in Atento by 40.1% in the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atento by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.