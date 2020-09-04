Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,647 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $241,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $287,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,162.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,600 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAWW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.