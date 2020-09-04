Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ALFVY traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

