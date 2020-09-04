Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $39,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.55. 155,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,633. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

