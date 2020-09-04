Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.11. 28,782,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,295,965. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

