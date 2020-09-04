Auxano Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TL Private Wealth grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,212,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,062,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.