AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,248,000 after buying an additional 404,029 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

AVB traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.10. The company had a trading volume of 855,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,621. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $165.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.