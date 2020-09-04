Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.59. Barsele Minerals shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 20,009 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Barsele Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 million and a P/E ratio of -37.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

