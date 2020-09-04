Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. 3,143,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,415. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,833. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.