Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Holdings Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $8,028,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYND traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.82. 248,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $167.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,579.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.55.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,312,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,960 shares of company stock worth $18,300,077. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

