BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) were up 14.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 180,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 900,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

