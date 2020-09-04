BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Up 8.8%

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 376,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 662,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

