BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Up 8.8%

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 376,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 662,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.
About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.
Further Reading: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.