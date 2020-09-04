Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $33,023.78 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00570783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00082831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00066500 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

