Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Receives $24.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 474,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 269,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 104,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,030. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.36.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

