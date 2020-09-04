Brian B. Hansen Sells 39,132 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total value of $4,357,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. 916,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.