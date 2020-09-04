Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts Sells 46,839 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,223,447.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,130,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brinker International alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Bank of America raised shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brinker International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Brinker International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.