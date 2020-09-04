Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.31.

Shares of AVGO traded up $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,619. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.59 and a 200 day moving average of $288.16. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

