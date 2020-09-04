Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.31.
Shares of AVGO traded up $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,619. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.59 and a 200 day moving average of $288.16. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.