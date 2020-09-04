Brokerages Expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post $313.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $337.35 million. SM Energy posted sales of $390.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. 6,879,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.46. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in SM Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

