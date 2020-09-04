Brokerages Set Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price at $8.81

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

BBDC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.26. 127,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,556. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $397.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

