Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT at $85.64

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.64.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.76. 571,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,853. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,143 shares of company stock worth $5,376,533. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

