Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target at $72.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. 1,226,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,240. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.7826 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

