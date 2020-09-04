Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $17.08

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,606. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Rambus has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $257,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Rambus by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $1,013,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

