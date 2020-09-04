Brokerages Set Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $20.13

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.78. 1,255,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $101,322,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,932,042 shares of company stock valued at $105,609,952 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 64.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

