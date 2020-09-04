Brokerages Set Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Target Price at $21.40

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 1,318,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 569,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 347,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $3,697,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 825,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,824. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

