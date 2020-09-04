Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 7.2% Higher

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 1,862,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,743,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $865.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.53 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,807 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 36.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,463,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,639,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 1,065,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.