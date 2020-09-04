BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,260,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,441. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

