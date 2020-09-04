BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $105.74. 5,812,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.98. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

