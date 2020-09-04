BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $14.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $564.63. The company had a trading volume of 822,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,249. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $584.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

