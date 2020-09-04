BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 44,470,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,634,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.