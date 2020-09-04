BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,102 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Amcor by 57.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 175.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 43.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,274,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,437. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

