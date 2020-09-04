BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 12,517 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 467,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 81,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,585. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $88.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

