BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,966 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $140.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,362. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

