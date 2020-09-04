BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 3,030 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 49,872.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 98,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Financial Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,049,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after acquiring an additional 497,505 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

AFG stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. 562,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

