BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 42,664 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,664 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,448,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,727,708. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

