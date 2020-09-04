BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 43,854 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,854 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $53.36. 72,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,440. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.31. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

