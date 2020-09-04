BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 7,053 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at $331,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5,411.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.13. 49,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $549.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

