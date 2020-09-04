BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 70,641 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,641 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Mosaic by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.53. 3,852,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

