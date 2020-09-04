BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 714 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $57,338,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 691,361.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,825,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV remained flat at $$91.87 on Friday. 9,429,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,179,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

