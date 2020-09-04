BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 43,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. 5,363,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

