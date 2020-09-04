BT Group (LON:BTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.86 ($2.26).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTA shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, August 24th.

About BT Group

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.