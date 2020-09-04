Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.10% of Business First Bancshares worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $329.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.91. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

