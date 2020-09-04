Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 30th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $15,072,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 407,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 460.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 102,135 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CSQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 481,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,891. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

