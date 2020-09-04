CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,643 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.40% of CarMax worth $57,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

