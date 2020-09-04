Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 21,800 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,120,956.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,372 shares of company stock worth $5,647,242. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.59. 270,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $59.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.