CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Trimmed by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 3,613,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,448. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

