Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 65,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after buying an additional 4,198,164 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,122,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,455. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.